Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.000-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-$6.20 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 10.6 %

HURN traded up $11.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.15. 168,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.45. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $118.10.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

In other news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $412,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,883.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total transaction of $106,919.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,111.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $412,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,883.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,168 shares of company stock worth $1,170,515. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

