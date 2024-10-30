Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 244,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. 121,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,242. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.15.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
