Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,500 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the September 30th total of 244,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NRO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. 121,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,242. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.15.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.