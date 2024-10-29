Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 76 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

