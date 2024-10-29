Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the September 30th total of 723,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 995,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Tuya Price Performance

TUYA traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. 240,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,699. The company has a market capitalization of $817.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.36. Tuya has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Tuya had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%.

Tuya Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tuya stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,592 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Tuya worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Further Reading

