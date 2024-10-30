Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading 15.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.93 and last traded at $44.91. Approximately 50,868,614 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 10,599,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Trump Media & Technology Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
