Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading 15.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.93 and last traded at $44.91. Approximately 50,868,614 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 380% from the average daily volume of 10,599,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.95.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.78.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Trump Media & Technology Group

In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,928,160.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 405,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,194,839.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 27,846 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $632,104.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,978,395.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

