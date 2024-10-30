Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Price Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB – Get Free Report) dropped 16.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 632.38 ($8.20) and last traded at GBX 656 ($8.51). Approximately 120,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 41,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 782 ($10.14).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STB has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.42) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

Secure Trust Bank Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 823.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 799.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.45 million, a PE ratio of 413.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,043.80%.

Insider Activity at Secure Trust Bank

In related news, insider Jim Brown bought 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.15) per share, for a total transaction of £108,360 ($140,526.52). In other news, insider David McCreadie purchased 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 843 ($10.93) per share, with a total value of £49,989.90 ($64,829.33). Also, insider Jim Brown acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.15) per share, with a total value of £108,360 ($140,526.52). 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

Further Reading

