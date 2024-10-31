Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter.

CCOEY opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. Capcom has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $12.20.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

