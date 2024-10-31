Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter.
Capcom Price Performance
CCOEY opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. Capcom has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $12.20.
Capcom Company Profile
