Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stake Lifted by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 641,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $48,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $75.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.05.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.