Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,502 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,948,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,420,000 after buying an additional 3,140,696 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,711 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $74,954,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,990.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,458 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.