Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,440,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,235 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $30,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 264,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 41.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 919,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,147,000 after buying an additional 87,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $21.00 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $19.24 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 53.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

