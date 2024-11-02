Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 13,581 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,581 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 128,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter.

SPEM stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day moving average is $38.48.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

