Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $922.79, but opened at $875.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $864.67, with a volume of 120,965 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,137.00 to $1,126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,015.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,090.24.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,058.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,038.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total transaction of $521,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,280. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

