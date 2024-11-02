Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.8% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $4,117,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $92,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3,816.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 558,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,866,000 after purchasing an additional 544,123 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.63.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $168.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.98%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

