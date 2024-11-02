Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.96 million. Columbus McKinnon also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.740-0.740 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 0.5 %

CMCO stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.96. 354,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,485. The company has a market cap of $923.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $45.84.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $242.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.75 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

