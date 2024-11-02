Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Millrock Resources shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 635,000 shares traded.

Millrock Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Millrock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Millrock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.