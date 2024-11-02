Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Canadian Spirit Resources shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.

Canadian Spirit Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.

