Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.88 and traded as low as C$1.78. Chesapeake Gold shares last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 45,908 shares traded.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.42 million, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of precious metal deposits in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 14 mining concessions covering an area of 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

