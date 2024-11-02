ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 0.3% Lower This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.47 million and $1.48 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00099803 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00010688 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001433 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

