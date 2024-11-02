Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $86.25 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VWAGY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.81. 252,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,679. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Volkswagen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has an average rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

