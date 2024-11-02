Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.01. The stock had a trading volume of 95,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,211. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.86. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $103.50 and a 1-year high of $126.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

