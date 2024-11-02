3,968 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Insulet by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Insulet by 349.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 22,993 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Insulet by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter.
Insulet Stock Performance
Insulet stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,697. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.20. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $137.68 and a 12-month high of $243.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on PODD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.
