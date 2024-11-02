3,968 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Insulet by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Insulet by 349.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 22,993 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Insulet by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $1,043,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,697. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.20. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $137.68 and a 12-month high of $243.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PODD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

