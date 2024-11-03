Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,102 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $13,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,374,000 after purchasing an additional 336,976 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4,231.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,419,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 82.3% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 24,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $125.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.64. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $86.54 and a 12-month high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ASND. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.92.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

