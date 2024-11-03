Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 82,657 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) by 151.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 82,657 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx accounts for approximately 0.6% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of BlueLinx worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BlueLinx by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 2.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in BlueLinx by 200.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in BlueLinx by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

BlueLinx Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $109.89 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $132.67. The stock has a market cap of $920.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.80.

BlueLinx Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

