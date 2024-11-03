Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.44. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $986.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,883,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,047 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,390,000 after acquiring an additional 419,873 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,836,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,055,000 after acquiring an additional 298,390 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Hub Group by 88.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 626,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,065,000 after purchasing an additional 293,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

