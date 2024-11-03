Private Management Group Inc. Has $569,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after buying an additional 6,269,083 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDX stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.33.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

