VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (1GOV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11 on November 17th

VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:1GOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Sunday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.