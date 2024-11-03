Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $183,842,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,249,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,251,000 after purchasing an additional 152,223 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 665,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares in the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $172.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.93. The company has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

