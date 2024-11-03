United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.40 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

United States Cellular Price Performance

Shares of USM opened at $57.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $67.84.

Insider Activity at United States Cellular

In related news, EVP Kevin R. Lowell sold 37,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $1,855,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

