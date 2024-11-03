White Pine Investment CO Has $13.60 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

White Pine Investment CO lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $13,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $83,046,000. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,148,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after buying an additional 331,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,487.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,303,000 after buying an additional 325,904 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $89.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.64.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

