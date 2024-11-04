Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $333.96 on Top Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $333.96 or 0.00491803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.61 billion and approximately $216.85 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,892.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00067164 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00019701 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,783,681 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.

