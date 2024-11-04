Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Shares Down 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 33.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 135,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 177,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Canada Carbon Trading Down 33.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Canada Carbon Company Profile

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

