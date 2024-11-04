Lumia (LUMIA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.75 Million

Lumia (LUMIA) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. Lumia has a total market capitalization of $72.21 million and $7.75 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lumia has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Lumia token can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001424 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lumia alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,696.93 or 1.00100192 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,686.87 or 1.00085307 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Lumia

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,998,824 tokens. The official website for Lumia is lumia.org. Lumia’s official message board is blog.lumia.org. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia.

Buying and Selling Lumia

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency . Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 74,998,824.97127739 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 0.99687411 USD and is down -6.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $8,640,230.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lumia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lumia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.