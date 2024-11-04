NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 390.02 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 385.10 ($4.99), with a volume of 53687746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 375.30 ($4.87).

NWG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.38) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.80) to GBX 420 ($5.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 347.50 ($4.51).

The company has a market capitalization of £32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 798.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 346.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 329.51.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Yasmin Jetha acquired 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.46) per share, with a total value of £2,896.48 ($3,756.30). 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

