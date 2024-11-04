Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.250-3.540 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.680-2.830 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

D traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.56. 3,219,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.53%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

