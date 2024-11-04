Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.000-9.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 12.000-13.000 EPS.

Chart Industries Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $11.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $141.31. 2,165,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 631,249. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mahoney bought 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,500.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

