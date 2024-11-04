Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Director E Scott Urdang Sells 3,000 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $151,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,800 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,252. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

E Scott Urdang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 29th, E Scott Urdang sold 6,885 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $345,351.60.

On Monday, August 12th, E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,667. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $385.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,547.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 142.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

