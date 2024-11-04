Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $488.61 and last traded at $488.54. Approximately 4,783,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 38,478,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $487.43.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $481.80 and a 200-day moving average of $469.11.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
