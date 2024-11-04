Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.840-0.840 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.4 billion-$11.4 billion.
Murata Manufacturing Stock Down 2.5 %
Murata Manufacturing stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.53. 463,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,774. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Murata Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.84.
About Murata Manufacturing
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Murata Manufacturing
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Intel: Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Carnival or Royal Caribbean—Which Cruise Stock Has More Upside?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Summit Therapeutics: Is Their Lung Cancer Drug a Game Changer?
Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.