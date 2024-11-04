Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,154,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,969,000 after buying an additional 26,987 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 277.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $3,812,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 598,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,901,000 after purchasing an additional 175,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 224.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 795,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,626,000 after purchasing an additional 550,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.1 %

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Shares of CL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.22. The company had a trading volume of 785,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,972. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

