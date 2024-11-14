Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on KTOS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $27.73 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.33 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco purchased 11,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.89 per share, with a total value of $250,262.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,357,397.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 11,980 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.89 per share, for a total transaction of $250,262.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,357,397.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott I. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $189,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,425.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,236 shares of company stock worth $1,641,591. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $46,177,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after buying an additional 1,807,580 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,499 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $11,198,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after acquiring an additional 511,538 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

