Martin F. Roper Sells 5,000 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CEO Martin F. Roper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,452 shares in the company, valued at $15,817,428.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Vita Coco Price Performance

COCO stock opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Vita Coco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 341,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 200,940 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the third quarter worth about $3,990,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 42.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 37.7% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 79,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

