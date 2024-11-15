Bank of Marin Sells 105 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank of Marin decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $765,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after buying an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 85.8% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,972,929. The stock has a market cap of $366.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 22.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

