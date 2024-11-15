Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Lowered to C$14.50 at CIBC

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MRE. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

TSE MRE traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.68. 210,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,996. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$724.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.08. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$9.52 and a 52 week high of C$14.59.

Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.

