Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Price Target Lowered to C$14.50 at CIBC

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on MRE. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.
Martinrea International Stock Performance
About Martinrea International
Martinrea International Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacturing of engineered, value-added lightweight structures and propulsion systems worldwide. It offers lightweight structure products, including knuckles/control arms/links; subframes integral/fabricated products; complex assemblies; body structures; exterior trims; and trailer hitches.
