Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 376 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $120.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

