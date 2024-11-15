Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 4,782 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.7% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.21. 2,597,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,554,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $165.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.11.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.