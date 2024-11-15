National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Price

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$38.50 to C$41.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.75.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GDI

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Down 1.1 %

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI traded down C$0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135. The company has a market capitalization of C$538.16 million, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.03. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$30.77 and a twelve month high of C$40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.77.

(Get Free Report)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.