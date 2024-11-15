Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Price

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.22.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,628,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,379,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $66.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,608.72. The trade was a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,130.14. This trade represents a 11.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,240 shares of company stock worth $8,044,893. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 27,841,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,074,000 after buying an additional 749,099 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,030,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $719,526,000 after acquiring an additional 49,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,933,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,674 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth approximately $281,206,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

