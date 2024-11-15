RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the October 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:RSF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.17. 4,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,616. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.06%. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $369,000. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 54.5% in the third quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 140.0% during the second quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,501,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

