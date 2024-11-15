Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, an increase of 176.5% from the October 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 248,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 377,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth $473,000. 42.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE VMO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.87. 153,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,076. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

