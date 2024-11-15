CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $58.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CVS Health traded as low as $52.71 and last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 4140766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.09.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVS. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in CVS Health by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 237,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 59,134 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 64,489 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 520,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,704,000 after buying an additional 20,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $409,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

